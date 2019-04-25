In case you missed any installment of my five-part series on Dan Moller’s wonderful Governing Least, here’s a full inventory:

1. Overview of the book’s thesis and central arguments.

2. What’s wrong with utilitarianism.

3. A litany of insight.

4. Moller’s immigration oversight.

5. Incorrectness on political correctness.

6. Moller responds on political correctness.

7. Moller responds on immigration.

8. My rejoinder to Moller on political correctness.

9. My rejoinder to Moller on immigration.

Above all, though, read this great book!

