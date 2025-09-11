As far as I know, I’m the world’s biggest fan of the late philosopher George Walsh. Sometime in the 90s, Walsh gave the following lecture series on the philosophy of Immanuel Kant. Unfortunately, I’m missing the first three lectures, but here are lectures 4-6. (If any readers have lectures 1, 2, or 3, please send them my way!)

Despite Walsh’s long-term Randian connection and Ayn Rand’s odd insistence that "Kant is the most evil man in mankind's history,” Walsh gives a characteristically accurate, fair, and humorous exploration of this notoriously hard-to-follow philosopher. Enjoy!

P.S. Also see Walsh’s essay on Kant.