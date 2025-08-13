With the kind assistance of the Salem Center for Policy, I’m releasing three more lectures by autodidact extraordinaire George Smith (1949-2022). The latest series of talks covers the American Revolution, the American Civil War, the Gilded Age, the Progressive Era, and more. I had the privilege of hearing and arguing with George on multiple occasions in the early 90s, and it’s always thrilling to hear his radio-announcer voice release another firehose of knowledge.

Enjoy!

P.S. Hope to see you at the Cato Institute in DC tomorrow, and/or My Chemical Romance in Philadelphia on Friday. I’ll also be in Princeton on Saturday. Email me if you want to meet up and maybe we’ll be able to work something out.