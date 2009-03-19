My old friend and mentor Tom Palmer urged me to sign this petition in defense of free trade with these words: “It is super important — to me, but I think to everyone else, too.” The highlight of the petition:

But the fact that protectionism destroys wealth is not its worst

consequence. Protectionism destroys peace. That is justification

enough for all people of good will, all friends of civilization, to

speak out loudly and forcefully against economic nationalism, an

ideology of conflict, based on ignorance and carried into practice by

protectionism.

Of course, I think attributing protectionism to ignorance is overly charitable…

The post appeared first on Econlib.