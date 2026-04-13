Education/AI: The Krakowski Interview
Ariel Krakowski recently interviewed me on education and AI. While his podcast is still obscure, his questions were almost entirely original. Very fun!
P.S. I’m away in Florida most of this week.
Ariel Krakowski recently interviewed me on education and AI. While his podcast is still obscure, his questions were almost entirely original. Very fun!
P.S. I’m away in Florida most of this week.
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The episode is available on Substack listen on the app without click out to YouTube:
https://substack.com/@zappable/note/p-191058170?r=c5ww1