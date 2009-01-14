Tyler’s been having fun with his MR Book Club on Keynes’ General Theory:

I will go through the book, chapter by chapter, with an eye toward adeeper understanding of what Keynes wrote and why it is, as Greg says, so important.

Query: Is there any interest in having an EconLog Book Club on Murray Rothbard’s For a New Liberty? I’ve got a lot of history with this book, which is now available online. I read it about ten times between the years of 1989 and 1994, and it had a tremendous influence on my thinking. But I haven’t read it for fifteen years. Now I’m curious to revisit it and see how well it holds up.

Even if you find the anarcho-capitalist substance of the book noxious, it’s hard not to admire the style. For a New Liberty is ridiculously well-written, so whatever you conclude, you’ll enjoy the book club experience. Who’s in?

P.S. Glad to see there’s so much interest. I suggest we start discussing Chapter 1, “The Libertarian Heritage: The American Revolution and Classical Liberalism” on January 20.

P.P.S. Make sure you’re reading the 1978 edition (that’s the one that’s online). For extra credit at the end, we can also talk about the original 1973 edition.

The post appeared first on Econlib.