When I was in 5th grade, I read a fun little book called Donkey’s Can’t Sleep in Bathtubs and Other Crazy Laws. Since I didn’t know any economics at the time, the idea of “crazy laws” was novel to me.

My mature reaction: Even today, it’s striking how almost all of the book’s crazy laws are full prohibitions — the titular law aside, other examples include “You can’t keep ice cream cones in your back pocket,” “You can’t wake a sleeping bear to take a picture,” and “Women can’t drive in housecoats.” The same mentality that looks at petty problems and thinks, “There ought to be a law” almost never thinks, “This calls for a $.37 Pigovian tax.” No doubt some Panglossian economists will appeal to information costs or whatnot, but the most credible explanations, as usual, are economic illiteracy, action bias, and sheer demagoguery.

To be fair, the book often provides rationales for seemingly “crazy laws.” For example, horse thieves sometimes used back-pocket ice cream cones to lure horses. But why respond to this situation by punishing an isolated horse-stealing tactic, instead of just saying, “We’ve already got a law against horse theft. Who cares how you steal them?” Or perhaps, “Let’s increase the probability and/or severity of punishment for horse theft.” From this perspective, the rationales fail, and we should indeed regard the laws discussed as crazy.

Not as crazy, however, as a long list of laws almost everyone considers perfectly reasonable, like hyper-regulation of nuclear power. Even I was amazed when I discovered this graph in the Journal of Economic Perspectives.

Nuclear power was ultra-safe in the 70s and remains ultra-safe today, but the cost of building plants is now 5-10x what it used to be. Crazy regulation is the only credible explanation. Indeed, in a free market, the learning curve for a new technology would probably have brought costs down. And unlike laws about donkeys in bathtubs, the cumulative cost to society of draconian nuclear regulation plausibly comes to trillions of dollars.

This is what you should be teaching your kids!