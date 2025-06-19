People barely care about relative income. How do we know? Because you can easily raise your relative income by moving to a poorer neighborhood, state, or country. Yet almost no one does. Actions speak louder than words.

People barely care about equality. How do we know? Because you can easily experience more equality by moving to a more equal neighborhood, state, or country. Yet almost no one does. Actions, again, speak louder than words.

But now that we’ve established the hypocrisy of a vast swath of statists, an awkward question arises: Can we use the same “actions speak louder than words” logic to show that libertarians barely care about liberty?

The defensive answer is just: Look at all the weird places that vocal libertarians have decided to call home. Thousands of libertarians relocated to New Hampshire because of the Free State Project. Hundreds of libertarians spend a notable share of their time in Honduras to savor the freedom of the charter city of Próspera. Mark Lutter is a veritable Johnny Appleseed of global charter cities. The indefatigable Christoph Heuermann, founder of the tax-nomad start-up Staatenlos (and the world’s youngest German to visit every country on Earth!), helps thousands of clients around the world escape statism via strategic migration. And let us not forget Liberland! What other ideology inspires more migration?

Still, in absolute terms, the percentage of libertarians who have moved to a weird location in the name of freedom is low. What should we say about the sincerity of the vast majority of libertarians — including yours truly — who haven’t relocated?

Weird enclaves aside, the United States probably remains the most libertarian country in the world, and a majority of the world’s libertarians are U.S. citizens. Upshot: Most libertarians are already in the freest normal country on Earth. Legal migration to the U.S. is very difficult even for high-skilled foreigners. So the fact that foreign libertarians haven’t moved to the U.S. can hardly be counted against them. Furthermore, a high share of foreign-born libertarians who have the legal option to move to the United States do in fact relocate. Possibly even a majority. This holds true for libertarians born in other First World countries like Canada, the UK, France, or Germany: If the U.S. government allows them to move here, a high share exit their countries of birth. Many, perhaps most, libertarians’ explicit position is: “I value freedom as a means to greater prosperity.” And within any free-migration zone, market forces tend to equalize net compensation. So the failure of this brand of libertarian to relocate is not very telling. In contrast, U.S.-based libertarians who insist that liberty is intrinsically valuable should be moving to freer regions of the country. And any U.S.-based libertarians to insist that liberty is highly intrinsically valuable probably should have already moved to one of the freest parts of the country. What do we see? Within the United States, libertarians really do tend to move to low-regulation, low-tax states like Texas and Florida. Though to be fair, the same probably holds across the political spectrum. Even progressive Californians are fleeing progressive California. Glaring exception: A notable contingent of libertarians, usually working in tech, resides in the Bay Area. Why? Because incredible tech industry opportunities more than compensate them for the notoriously high taxes and strict regulation.

Overall lesson: Libertarians do pretty well by the “actions speak louder than words” test, but they don’t pass with flying colors. While libertarians are unusually likely to vote with their feet in the direction for liberty, only a handful of those who proclaim “Give me liberty or give me death” take their words seriously.

Which, to be blunt, you shouldn’t. Contrary to Oliver Wendell Holmes, taxes are not “the price we pay for a civilized society.” Taxes are the measure of a society’s lack of civilization. But taxes are the price you pay to stay out of jail, and jail is terrible.

And what about me, Bryan Caplan? If actions speak louder than words, how much do I really care about liberty? I live and work in northern Virginia, definitely the most libertarian part of the greater DC area. I live here, instead of New Hampshire, for both career and family reasons: I couldn’t get nearly as good of a job in New Hampshire, and my wife wouldn’t want to live in New Hampshire. Doesn’t that mean that I value my career and family harmony more than a little extra liberty? It does. But in all sincerity, a major part of my sky-high career satisfaction is that I have such ample opportunities to think and discuss liberty with stellar minds.