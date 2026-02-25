Bet On It

Chuck37
6h

If you can look at Western Europe and think that mass immigration by people from the middle east and north Africa is going to work out just fine and that the institutions will not be altered drastically, I don't know what to say. It is incredibly naive to think that people are "all the same" sitting here in the West. Western values are the weird ones. People raised in other cultures can be extremely different in their core values, and that's not even counting people with actual malevolent intent.

משכיל בינה's avatar
משכיל בינה
7h

"So what is a libertarian to do if the tide of immigration is so strong that peaceful assimilation of native and immigrant nationalities doesn’t appear to be possible, a scenario that Mises concedes would be the case for Australia if it permitted unrestricted immigration by Asians? Mises admits that an inundation scenario would likely result in the native-born nationality becoming a minority in its own homeland, and thus likely subject to the horrors of national persecution. On the other hand, Mises wrote at length in works like Nation, State, and Economy, and Omnipotent Government warning that the fragmentation of the world via trade and migration barriers strongly incentivizes comparatively overpopulated “have not” powers to resort to war to gain access to territories and natural resources denied to them by the comparatively underpopulated powers. Destructive global wars sparked by national autarky are not such a great option for libertarians either"

The second option is no longer a real concern because of low and falling birth rates, except in Africa countries which are in no position to be invading anyone outside their continent.

"“It is clear that no solution of the problem of immigration is possible if one adheres to the ideal of an interventionist state, which meddles in every field of human activity, or to that of the socialist state. Only the adoption of a liberal program could make the problem of immigration, which today seems insoluble, completely disappear. In an Australia governed according to liberal principles, what difficulties could arise from the fact that in some parts of the continent Japanese and in other parts Englishmen were in the majority?"

But the whole question is whether a country that was majority X would actually be governed by liberal principles.

"Raico’s thesis fails to appreciate that immigrants are no less human than the native-born are, and are psychologically just as responsive to the profound culture-altering effects of liberation from cultural repression when they are finally able to breathe free in a liberty-loving land."

Magic air.

