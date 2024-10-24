Bet On It

Andre
Oct 24

Claremont McKenna is probably first on the list because in 2017, a student mob surrounded the building Heather Mac Donald was going to speak in, banged on the windows, and blocked a door; she had to be escorted out by police to deliver the speech from another location.

Oct 24

As a Washington State University alumnus, I was happy to see they were on board with institutional neutrality. Then I read their statement. It had exceptions that would swallow the rule to the point where I assume it will be business as usual.

