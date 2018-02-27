Here’s an email from an anonymous reader, criticizing my views on education. Reprinted with his permission.

So here is some anecdotal evidence in support of your

thesis. I’m a working stiff (first in law, now in the financial sector) –

but an absurdly overeducated one (PhD and JD). What I learned in four

years of college, five years of grad school and three years of law school did

nothing for my career. Maybe 0.5% of the law school curriculum was useful

when I practiced law. Being a lawyer is like being a plumber: you learn

on the job. I suspect the other professions are mostly the same.

What I got out of my education was the stamp of approval – pure

signaling. I suppose if I had stayed in academia the stuff I learned in

grad school (e.g., the scholarly literature in my field) would have been more

helpful, so the usefulness quotient would have been somewhat higher than

0.5%. You’ll have a better sense of that than I have.

But I remain stubbornly attached to the overblown,

romanticized, Allan Bloom-ish view of liberal education. My story here

isn’t all that persuasive, I concede. In those twelve years of higher

education, there were maybe four or five teachers who really moved me and

changed my path for the better. That’s it…but I think it’s enough to

sustain the (massively wasteful) ideal. If high culture (plus love) is

the only thing that makes our existence worthwhile, then a bit of waste in

pursuit of the goal is to be expected. (I’d rather that the waste not be

at taxpayer expense, but that’s a separate topic.) Would I have

eventually found all of those books, artworks, etc. without the handful of

great teachers? Sure, probably. I put nearly all of my free time,

energy and resources into things like literature, philosophy, travel, cuisine

and theater. (I won’t feel insulted if you distrust this

self-report.) So even with respect to the stuff I care most deeply about

I’m 98% self-taught. But I think the 2% I learned in school justifies my

higher education. It helped to kick-start me. It planted

seeds. I met some good people. If the schools had been better, and

if I had been a harder-working and humbler student, the percentage would be a

bit higher. So: two cheers (or maybe a cheer and a half) for liberal

education.

