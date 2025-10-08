Bet On It

Mr. Ala
3m

Is not opposition to the market (in some form) an “anchor belief” of the left? And if so does the experiment really distinguish between the Lewis theory and the Caplan theory?

Christophe Biocca
18m

> If anyone reading this can think of a way to tease out anchor beliefs, please let me know!

You can rule out "anchor beliefs" to some extent, by comparing the strength of the opposition cues on economic vs. non-economic issues. If left-wing respondents are way more likely to hold to doctrine in the face of opposition cues on questions along the market-government axis than on other topics, that's evidence against the "anchor beliefs", or at least evidence against them being somewhat arbitrary starting points.

