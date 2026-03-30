Bet On It

Bet On It

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Peter Gerdes's avatar
Peter Gerdes
1h

The problem with this attitude is that it is often the fear of crypto-communists that bring them about. Ultimately, if you play out the consequences this kind of suspicion brings about the harms it seeks to prevent.

We saw just this dynamic happen with racism in US politics recently. People start fearing people are secret racists -- and no doubt a few are -- but to suss them out you start demanding more and more extreme rhetorical denouncements of that view. After all, whoever is least willing to distance themselves from communism/racism is most under suspicion.

The problem is that as the demands get more and more absurd at some point people start refusing to comply and they get evicerated as a racist or communist by one side and pushed into the open arms of the actual racists and communists.

So sure, it is true that conditional on someone having lefty views they are more likely to be a communist and conditional on them having right leaning views they are more likely to be a racist. But it is both good manners and good tactics to presume most people are what they say they are until they show otherwise. Yes, go ahead and accuse them of being inclined to implement X bad policy (including ones with bad racial or communist type effects) but throwing around the identity style accusations (you are secretly one of them) isn't a good idea.

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Greg's avatar
Greg
3hEdited

Okay, I’ll admit I did not have “crypto-communist game theory” on my Monday morning Bryan Caplan bingo card.

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