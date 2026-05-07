Bet On It

Bet On It

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Peter Gerdes's avatar
Peter Gerdes
16h

I don't know if the key issue is whether it is counter-intuitive as much as how it can be read as a signal.

If you just don't think much about econ and someone says "allow people to build more housing for rich people" well maybe you care about lowering housing prices for everyone or maybe you just care about letting the rich get nice housing.

If you say let's fund housing subsidies for the poor your position might be silly but there is no room for uncertainty about who you want to say needs help.

We are creatures of alliance and status and we mostly care about what policies say about us and others than what they do.

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David R Henderson's avatar
David R Henderson
19h

Excellent post.

Alexander Craig writes, "adding housing for rent at above-average prices can lower the average price of housing in a city."

True, but someone with only slight economic understanding but a good math understanding would believe this. Even if there were no effect on the prices of lower-end houses, the increase in the supply of upper-end houses would bring down THEIR prices, thus bringing down the average price.

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