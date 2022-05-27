Last week, Dan Klein wrote a critique of my essay, “The Woke Who Did Not Cancel.” I have one big response, plus more specific reactions.

Big response: Even if everything Dan says is correct, there’s still a massive puzzle! Given the extreme left-wing orientation of social media firms, why don’t they ban everything that they find even slightly objectionable? Dan argues that I underestimate how much they ban, if we measure banning correctly. But even if I’m off by a factor of 10, the question remains: Why aren’t they 10 times as bad as Dan Klein thinks? I don’t think he can seriously argue that they can’t be 10x more censorious than they already are. So what gives? In the end, I say that Dan will end up with a moderately toned-down version of my resolution of the puzzle.

Perhaps Dan’s response would be to accuse me of “Type III error” - getting the right answer to the wrong question. We shouldn’t be asking, “Why isn’t cancelling worse?” and giving my answer. We should be asking, “How bad is cancelling?” - and giving the answer “Terrible.” If so, we’re at an impasse. Why aren’t both questions worthwhile?

Moving on to my specific reactions, I’ll stick to Dan’s numbering. He’s in blockquotes, I’m not.

Dan’s point 1:

What he operationalizes as wrongdoing/no wrongdoing is whether someone has been kicked off the platform… He says they engage in only “a token quantity,” “a tiny sliver,” of ideologically-motivated wrongdoing. But Facebook et al screw with content providers in a large number of ways: slapping on labels and warnings and barriers, shadow banning, demonetizing, suspending, defamation, disabling features, miscommunicating, stonewalling, stalling, and so on. There are probably a dozen ways that a platform can screw with a content provider. In the details, probably scores of ways.

First, I’d say that being kicked off a platform entirely is the most severe sanction, so it makes sense to focus on it. But yes, there are other sanctions. The question remains: Why don’t they do 10x or 100x as much of all of these sanctions?

Dan’s point 2:

Bryan never raises the Peltzman effect. A large portion of the video makers I watch on YouTube have said something like: “I don’t want to say anything that will get me banned/demonetized/suspended” — that is, they indicate: “I’m not speaking frankly. I’m having to tone this down.” They all feel chilled.

Same point. Instead of making people feel “chilled,” they could ban them completely. Why don’t they?

Dan’s point 3:

Bryan writes as though he has a good sense of the empirical magnitude of the wrongdoing, but he gives us no assurance that he does. Again, he hasn’t properly operationalized wrongdoing, but he doesn’t in any way convey his knowledge of the magnitude of that, namely people being thrown off the platform (“less than 1%”). If we consider all the ways that Facebook etc. disadvantage non-left voices, my own guess is that 1% would be underestimating it vastly. I rather figure that they disadvantage non-left voices as a matter of course.

I know that non-left views are easy to find all over social media. That’s all I need to know to realize there’s a big puzzle.

Dan’s point 4:

Bryan says nothing about taking out the head of the snake, the General of the army, the lead spear. Or the harsher, more hearty criticism (Robert Malone, Ivor Cummins, Tony Heller, etc., anyone?), or the most biting criticism (Bryan mentions Twitter cancelling The Babylon Bee).

If anything, I see the opposite. Prominent voices are less vulnerable to cancellation than obscure voices.

Bryan says nothing about the significance of killing 0.01 percent of the non-left discourse that just happens to be the news of Hunter Biden’s laptop, for example.

A potent counter-example. Probability that this would have changed any 2020 electoral outcomes? Still very low in my book.

Dan’s point 5:

Although Bryan allows profit-reducing conduct by Facebook etc., he allows it way too grudgingly, writing, "they’re willing to sacrifice a tiny share of their profits to get petty revenge.” I think it is naïve not to think that ideology and a delusional selfhood among the leftist world elites play an enormous role with these multi-millionaires. Someone who understands Adam Smith knows that, beyond the basics, moral condition, as opposed to material condition, is paramount. I make per year perhaps a hundredth or a thousandth of what the chiefs of Facebook et al do, and what would be the marginal utility of doubling my annual income? Not much at all. I see that. Is the situation not similar for them?

On this issue, I say Gary Becker provides far more insight than Adam Smith. Actions speak louder than words. And while people’s words say that “moral condition” is paramount, their actions show otherwise. Furthermore, people who run businesses are self-selected to care about profits over other values. Indeed, if Dan/Smith were correct, we would have to abandon the standard economics of discrimination, which seems rock solid to me. To quote Charlton Heston, “From my cold, dead hands!”

Dan’s point 6:

Bryan concludes with the following judgment, for which he gives no reason: “And when they select their ‘least-favorite people,’ they do so in the same haphazard manner as most of the human race… What drives their cancellations is neither profit nor philosophy, but hysteria and herding.” Was it hysteria and herding that disappeared the Hunter Biden laptop intelligence and canceled the NY Post? Remember, it is elections that determine who gets into office and who doesn’t. Deft moves at critical spots at critical moments—“a tiny sliver”—write the story. I think Mark Zuckerberg knows that.

To repeat, the laptop is a potent counter-example. But it is vastly outnumbered by the endless petty, random cancellations we hear about on a nearly daily basis. I’ve posted hundreds of tweets more intellectually objectionable than the joke that got the Babylon Bee cancelled. At the same time, quite a few folks far less prominent than me have been cancelled. That’s the Unbearable Arbitrariness of Deploring.

Even if Dan’s right, this brings us back to the original issue: Why limit yourself to “deft moves at critical spots at critical moments” instead of wiping out every word of opposition? I don’t see that Dan has an answer.