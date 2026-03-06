Bet On It

Cole Carroll
2h

Is there any parallel between culture and intellectual property? Is there an "ability to iterate" versus an "incentive to innovate" problem?

Steve Winkler
7h

Is there a marketing problem with the statement "You have no right to your culture"? David Henderson thinks so and wrote about this recently. This is similar to the debate on "Open Borders" as a slogan.

Is there a distinction between community norms and laws in the extreme versus a more amorphous "culture" of a particular group of people/place?

Is the argument here just a special case of the endless struggle for freedom where most everyone agrees in theory but a large majority rejects it when confronted with marginal opportunities to actually live it out--similar to build, baby, build for thee, NIMBY for me because "we're" special?

