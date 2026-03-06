Caplan-Rojas Substack Live Today at 4 PM
Fabio Rojas and I are doing a Substack Live today at 4 PM ET on You Have No Right to Your Culture. Whether or not you’ll be watching live (or ever), you’re welcome to put questions for us in the comments below.
In case you don’t know Fab, he’s my best friend from UC Berkeley, the best man at my wedding, the chair of the Sociology Department at Indiana University, and, in the words of one of my favorite total nerds, “cool by normal standards.” Fab also has a fascinating family and immigration story that I hope to explore in our conversation.
Is there any parallel between culture and intellectual property? Is there an "ability to iterate" versus an "incentive to innovate" problem?
Is there a marketing problem with the statement "You have no right to your culture"? David Henderson thinks so and wrote about this recently. This is similar to the debate on "Open Borders" as a slogan.
Is there a distinction between community norms and laws in the extreme versus a more amorphous "culture" of a particular group of people/place?
Is the argument here just a special case of the endless struggle for freedom where most everyone agrees in theory but a large majority rejects it when confronted with marginal opportunities to actually live it out--similar to build, baby, build for thee, NIMBY for me because "we're" special?