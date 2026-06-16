Bet On It

Bet On It

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Seymour Lee's avatar
Seymour Lee
4h

Do you find traction when you make a rights-based argument for open borders? It is “my right” to invite anyone to be my janitor, even if they are not “American”.

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David R Henderson's avatar
David R Henderson
7h

Great answer at the 28:26 point.

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