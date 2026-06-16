Caplan-Jones UATX Debate Video
Here’s the full video from my recent immigration debate at UATX with Garett Jones. Coleman Hughes moderates. (A great guy, and not only did we finally meet in person for dinner; he also came to UATX karaoke!) Here are more debate details from the UATX Substack.
I’ve got multiple post-debate commentary essays in my queue, so for now I’ll just say that the overall debate quality was at the 60th percentile of my expectations. Enjoy!
Do you find traction when you make a rights-based argument for open borders? It is “my right” to invite anyone to be my janitor, even if they are not “American”.
Great answer at the 28:26 point.