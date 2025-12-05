Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Steamroller's avatar
The Steamroller
4h

https://youtu.be/Asiyu-wnYOo?si=XNKKU4gioJXvg3Wh

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eric's avatar
Eric
2h

Professor, I replied to the Substack email with a media request. Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bryan Caplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture