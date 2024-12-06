Update: The Palm Springs/Rancho Mirage meet-up is definitely happening on 12/22, and Brian Doherty will attend. We are sitting outside at the big round tables.

PS Great meeting everyone who came to the Pasadena meet-up!

I’m going to be touring around California from Dec 9-24. If there’s demand, I may hold events in the following locations sometime during the stated date range.

December 11-12. Somewhere near Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. December 13-15. Somewhere near Yosemite National Park. December 16-17. Somewhere around Fresno or Bakersfield. December 18 at noon at Maria’s Italian Kitchen, with probable special guest Richard Hanania. Address: 3537 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107. December 22 at 8 PM at In-N-Out Burger of Rancho Mirage, with special guest Brian Doherty from Reason. Among other things, Brian is the author of the very best history of American libertarianism. Magisterial! Address: 42560 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270.

If you’re potentially interested in any of these meet-ups, please share your date and location preferences in the comments. I’ll update this post to let you know what comes to fruition.

Further announcement: To promote the new Spanish translation of The Myth of the Rational Voter, I will be returning to see my many wonderful friends in beautiful Spain around March 17-23. The main events will be in Madrid on March 19-21. Despite the legendary socialist zeal of the Spanish-speaking world, I am more optimistic about its prospects for greater liberty than I am for any other notable region of the world. If Argentina can elect an anarcho-capitalist, Cuba will plausibly abandon Communism in the next decade.

P.S. In case you’re wondering, of course the national parks should be privatized!