Update: The Palm Springs/Rancho Mirage meet-up is definitely happening on 12/22, and Brian Doherty will attend. We are sitting outside at the big round tables.
PS Great meeting everyone who came to the Pasadena meet-up!
I’m going to be touring around California from Dec 9-24. If there’s demand, I may hold events in the following locations sometime during the stated date range.
December 11-12. Somewhere near Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.
December 13-15. Somewhere near Yosemite National Park.
December 16-17. Somewhere around Fresno or Bakersfield.
December 18 at noon at Maria’s Italian Kitchen, with probable special guest Richard Hanania. Address: 3537 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107.
December 22 at 8 PM at In-N-Out Burger of Rancho Mirage, with special guest Brian Doherty from Reason. Among other things, Brian is the author of the very best history of American libertarianism. Magisterial! Address: 42560 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270.
If you’re potentially interested in any of these meet-ups, please share your date and location preferences in the comments. I’ll update this post to let you know what comes to fruition.
Further announcement: To promote the new Spanish translation of The Myth of the Rational Voter, I will be returning to see my many wonderful friends in beautiful Spain around March 17-23. The main events will be in Madrid on March 19-21. Despite the legendary socialist zeal of the Spanish-speaking world, I am more optimistic about its prospects for greater liberty than I am for any other notable region of the world. If Argentina can elect an anarcho-capitalist, Cuba will plausibly abandon Communism in the next decade.
P.S. In case you’re wondering, of course the national parks should be privatized!
December 18th in Pasadena
Pasadena would be great, Andy Walters