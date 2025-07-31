I’ve been blogging now for two decades — seventeen years for EconLog, three for Bet On It. A few of you have actually been reading me since 2005, and more of you have probably sifted through my archives. Seeing oneself is always a challenge, so today I’m asking long-time readers to answer the following questions in the comments.

The list of questions:

How long have you been reading my blog? (Counting EconLog as well as Bet On It). What are my best posts? What are my worst posts? How has the content of my writing changed over time? How has the quality of my writing changed over time?

If you notice any high or low points chronologically speaking, please note them.

Since the subtitle of Bet On It is “Caplan and Candor,” I humbly request full Candor about Caplan.