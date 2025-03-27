I’m off to Austin for Natal-Con and Reason Weekend tomorrow. My Natal-Con events include a debate against Dan Hess of More Births on the fertility effects of housing deregulation.
In anticipation, please enjoy my latest Build, Baby, Build interview with Jesse Wright!
P.S. Event reminders:
I’m also speaking for Reason Weekend 2025 on March 29 in Austin. Registration info here.
Meet-up in Austin at the Clay Pit at 1 PM. 1601 Guadalupe Street
Austin, TX 78701. Please RSVP in the comments. If my flight is delayed, I’ll post an update here!
What day is the meetup at the Clay Pit in Austin?