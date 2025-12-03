Kids say the darndest things — and ask the darndest questions. Especially when they were 8-12 years old, my kids would often bring up sensitive topics at dinner. Sexy topics. Disgusting topics. Sexy, disgusting topics. Though I was proud of their unconventional curiosity, I didn’t want to ruin dinner for the whole family.

Before long, I came up with a simple response to defuse such situations: “Ask me again after dinner.” A response that simultaneously expresses two distinct positions:

First, it’s a fine question to ask, and I’m happy to discuss it with you in detail before bedtime.

Second, it’s a bad question to ask right now, so let’s change the subject so everyone has a nice dinner.

This protocol has always worked like a charm. I’ve proven to my kids over and over that “You can ask me anything” is not a pretty lie, but a beautiful truth. But I’ve also spared more old-fashioned and easily disgusted family members a lot of fruitless pain. I don’t want to talk about topics that listeners don’t want to hear.

Recently, Robin Hanson was asking me about norms against discussing sensitive topics, such as “How many grown men are attracted to 17-year-old girls?” My response: We should just generalize “Ask me again after dinner.”

Specifically:

If the listeners are not self-selected, and the topic is likely to upset some of them, then postpone the sensitive conversation and make it “opt-in.” What kinds of conversations don’t count as “self-selected”? Purely social gatherings like family meals, activities with partners and families, and work meetings. What kinds of conversations do count as “self-selected”? Books, articles, public speeches, podcasts, videos, social media, and any conversation where you make an effort to get out of earshot. In all of these cases, the slogan: “If you don’t like it, don’t tune in” applies.

In sum: If the conversation is not self-selected, the onus is on speakers to avoid giving offense. But as long as the conversation is self-selected, the onus is on listeners to avoid taking offense.

In practice, this gives a carte blanche for 95% of sensitive discussions. Which is a feature, not a bug. If you treat X (the social media platform, not the variable) like a giant family dinner, it would be virtually impossible to say anything more controversial than “Please pass the potatoes.” Someone’s grandma is always listening, and you shouldn’t upset grandma, right?

Even if X didn’t allow easy curation, there’s a chasm between “If you don’t like our conversation, find a new family,” and “If you don’t like our conversation, find a new website.” And since X, like almost all social media, gives you endless ways to opt-in and opt-out of unwanted conversations, the chasm is truly vast. Instead of complaining about norm violations, gracefully exit aversive spaces and build a beautiful bubble for yourself.

But isn’t society basically one big family having one big non-stop meal together? This is an oppressive model even within a nuclear family. For a whole society, it is the essence of totalitarianism. Every society is a society of strangers, and you shouldn’t want it any other way.

If that idea offends you, you are definitely in the wrong corner of the internet…