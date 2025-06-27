I’m speaking at Session II of Cato University 2025, right here in Washington, DC, August 13-16. My topic: “Radical Deregulation.” Applications due almost immediately, by June 30. Hope to see you there!

Capla-Con 2025 is July 12-13. You and all your friends and family are invited!

My elder sons are starting econ Ph.D.s at the University of Wisconsin this fall. As a result, my family is doing a road trip from DC to Madison, starting roughly July 27 and returning August 8. If you’re on the driving route, perhaps we can meet up. Want to organize something? Please respond in the comments.

Caplan Army will arrive in Madison on roughly August 1. Since I’ll be visiting frequently for at least the next four years, I’m eager to meet the locals. So please introduce yourselves!