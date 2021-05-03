Bet On It

Bet On It

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Dmitrii Zelenskii's avatar
Dmitrii Zelenskii
Jul 30, 2024

One, it is, shall we say, less than obvious than public schools are parts of the government, rather than separate objects that just happen to get their money from government.

Two, since #3 is dependent on #2 in your formulation, if #2 doesn't apply, neither does #3, so the Cold War question comes up again.

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Anlam Kuyusu's avatar
Anlam Kuyusu
Nov 27, 2023

"George Mason University is part of the government..."

Quit your tenured job then.

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