According to a study that “account[s] for biases due to unobserved selection and endogeneity,” retirement really is bad for your health. Just as I suspected. (Next I’d like to see a study confirming the obvious fact that retirement leads to massive atrophy of social skills!) With luck, I’ll traumatize your great-grandchildren in 2072 when I collapse during my final lecture… preferably while diagramming the effect of price controls.

Thanks to Mankiw for the tip.

Update: Causal evidence over the last two decades is a bit more mixed, but I still will never retire.

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