From Shenkman, Just How Stupid Are We?:

The economist and liberal columnist Paul Krugman is convinced that the dawn of a new liberal era is upon us. If it is, one can be certain that liberals will stop complaining about the People.

From Tabarrok:

If McCain wins I predict Caplan will be in high demand as half the population dazedly asks what went wrong?

Descriptively, they’re both right. But Intrade says the election is a virtual coin toss. If the correct electoral outcome is as clear as most liberals think, shouldn’t they already be incredibly disappointed in the People? Even if Obama wins, how comforting is it to know that the successor of the man many see as the worst President in history had a 50/50 shot?

