Bet On It

Bet On It

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Kathleen Jacob Wikstrom's avatar
Kathleen Jacob Wikstrom
7h

If you had left us to guess which was which, I would have chosen this version as the one you wrote. If this is really from ChatGPT (which I've never used), I'm truly impressed.

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forumposter123@protonmail.com's avatar
forumposter123@protonmail.com
7h

"Between a hotel that is clean and a hotel that is filthy."

Places without low skill immigrants, like Japan, are ultra clean everywhere you go. Whereas places full of low skill immigrants are usually filthy.

"The low-skilled worker’s marginal product may be modest, but modest is not zero."

It's less then the carrying cost of someone living in a 1st world welfare state.

"They let higher-skilled workers specialize."

They enslave high skill workers. High skill workers are taxed to provide the low skill with medical care, education, retirement, etc.

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