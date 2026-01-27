AMA on *You Have No Right to Your Culture*
Plus meet-up tomorrow at Times' Square, NYC
In honor of my new You Have No Right to Your Culture: Essays on the Human Condition, today I’m hosting a text-based Ask Me Anything on all things cultural. Got a question, challenge, or puzzle? Please post it in the comments and I’ll try to respond during the next 24 hours.
Also: Assuming my flight is on time, I’m hosting a meet-up at Carmine’s Times Square tomorrow at 3:15 PM. All are welcome, just RSVP in the comments so I have a head count. If there’s an issue with my flight, I’ll post an update here.
Are there any non-coercive cultural preservation strategies that you would encourage people to try instead of using the state to try to preserve their preferred culture?
Have you ever traveled to a foreign country and it caused a change in your viewpoint on any issue?