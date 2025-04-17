Apparently I’m saving humanity in the preceding meme, even though I’ve been betting against AI for almost a decade. Either way, tomorrow, April 18 at 3 PM ET, I’m running a Substack livestream AMA on AI doom. Please craft your most challenging questions and advertise widely! Subscribers will get a join link a couple minutes beforehand.
P.S. This morning I’m speaking before the GMU Board of Visitors on their proposed plan to curtail our DEI (recently comically renamed “ACC”; who do they think they’re fooling?!). But GMU-AAUP plans to “PACK THE BOV to DEFEND DEI,” so perhaps I won’t get a word in edgewise. Either way, I’m happy to take a few bonus questions on this topic during tomorrow’s AMA.
Why does anyone need bureaucratic DEI if they are being decent to employees? Everyone knows DEI is code for networking privileged white women to get overpromoted.
What is AI - a tool to be used, or a Curse to be avoided,
Fear - to replace workers? If so, which workers?
It is an intellectual crutch - or the best ever Shell Answer Man? (You must be of an age for the Shell Answer Man).
Why are Large Language Models subject to inadvertent manipulation?
How often have you ever had an extended conversation with ChatGPT on a topic? What did you find out? (Often, it confirmed the bias of the human because we humans do not ask unbiased questions.)
Will AI help criminals deceive the honest, or will it help the honest defend their assets and choices against criminals?
Will it replace the TV and Internet news Talking Heads?