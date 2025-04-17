Apparently I’m saving humanity in the preceding meme, even though I’ve been betting against AI for almost a decade. Either way, tomorrow, April 18 at 3 PM ET, I’m running a Substack livestream AMA on AI doom. Please craft your most challenging questions and advertise widely! Subscribers will get a join link a couple minutes beforehand.

P.S. This morning I’m speaking before the GMU Board of Visitors on their proposed plan to curtail our DEI (recently comically renamed “ACC”; who do they think they’re fooling?!). But GMU-AAUP plans to “PACK THE BOV to DEFEND DEI,” so perhaps I won’t get a word in edgewise. Either way, I’m happy to take a few bonus questions on this topic during tomorrow’s AMA.