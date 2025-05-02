Bet On It

Kevin
11h

The "standardized test" is an artifact of academia. It isn't worth that much to academics to evaluate prospective students, so they do it in a cheap, scalable, low-quality way.

Companies that employ white-collar workers typically invest much *more* per interview than a standardized test. They generally do not want standardized tests because they perceive their own hiring processes as a more expensive but superior way of evaluating prospective employees.

It's very possible that companies in some field have a generally bad system of interviewing, but it's hard to cut through all the noise because 99% of people who complain about the interview process on the internet are people who are bitter that they didn't get some job.

Michael Hermens
5h

If a standard tests were appropriate to determine all of the activities for the job, then the job is a candidate for full automation and elimination.

